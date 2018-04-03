Volusia County Sheriff's Office Arrests 20th Student For False Threat Since Parkland Shooting

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says it’s charged the 20th student to make a false school threat since the Parkland shooting in February.

The sheriff’s office says it was called into River Springs Middle School on Monday.

They say a 7th grader told several students in the boy’s bathroom that someone was going to shoot up the school. When pressed, the 7th grader said he made up the story.

The 13-year-old was charged with a felony and turned over to his parents.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has been charging students with felonies and holding their families responsible for the cost of the investigation.