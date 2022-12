Florida’s a popular spring break destination, but for a group of students from Cornell University, the destination isn’t the beach but the classroom.

These students are rolling up their sleeves and spending a week working with kids in Parramore and Tangelo Park.

They're here for hotelier Harris Rosen's alternative spring break. Intersection visited the brand new preschool in Parramore and spoke to Cindy Dou and Christine Jasmin.