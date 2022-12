Newly-released tourism numbers show Florida had another record-setting year in 2017 with 116 million visitors. That’s about 3.6 percent more than 2016.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the jump is good news, but there's a caveat - for the second year in a row, it’s a smaller jump than the one the year before.

Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston why growth is slowing since its 2015 peak.