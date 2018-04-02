Pulse Trial Over, Counselors Available For Community

Now that the Noor Salman trial is over, The Orlando United Assistance Centeris reminding anyone affected by the Pulse tragedy to reach out for counseling if needed.

They said a community tragedy like this can affect anyone.

Center Director Michael Aponte said it can take several days for an event like the verdict to sink in.

“We have heard, people have mentioned that even though they don’t agree with the decision, they are accepting the decision and they are learning how to move forward from this point on,” said Aponte.

The OUAC has not seen an uptick in calls following the end of the trial. But they stand ready to help anyone in central Florida at 407-500-HOPE.

The center is a collaboration among the City of Orlando, Orange County and Heart of Florida United Way.