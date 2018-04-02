Florida Gas Prices Set A New Record In March

AAA said, when it comes to the month of March, drivers saw the highest gas prices for that month since 2014.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the rise in gas prices is an indicator of low supply because refineries are switching from a winter blend to a summer blend.

He said gas prices often rise 30 to 75 cents during the spring time and although in March they only increased 15 cents they still neared the peak prices of last year.

Jenkins said central Florida has some of the lowest gas prices in the state.

“So Orlando, Tampa they tend to be some of the cheaper gas prices in the state because their proximity to the ports,” said Jenkins.

He says these prices could rise another ten cents but will start to decline after summer.