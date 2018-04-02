© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cargo Heads To Space Station After Successful SpaceX Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 2, 2018 at 3:46 PM EDT
A SpaceX dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station. Photo: NASA
A SpaceX dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station. Photo: NASA

Around 5,800 pounds of supplies and experiments are on the way to the International Space Station thanks to SpaceX.

A dragon cargo capsule is on its way to the space station after lifting off from Cape Canaveral on a Falcon 9 rocket. The cargo capsule will arrive at the station Wednesday packed with supplies and science experiments for the crew of six.

Researchers are working on an experiment to create artificial gravity while in space – technology that could help long-term space travelers like astronauts heading to Mars. Another will look at new ways to deal with space junk.

Both the booster and the capsule have flown missions to the station before. However, SpaceX did not attempt to land this booster. Instead it used it as a test article for extreme landing conditions and was discarded in the Atlantic ocean.

The capsule will hang out on the station for about a month before returning to Earth with completed experiments.

The launch is part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services program which pays private companies SpaceX  and Orbital ATK to ship supplies to the station. So far, NASA has contracted 21 commercial missions.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details