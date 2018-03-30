© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Orlando Artist Says 'Functional Art' Can Affect Your Mood

By Crystal Chavez
Published March 30, 2018 at 1:54 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of lifestylesbybean.com
What does your work desk look like? How about your bedroom? Bean Davidson would like to have a say. She is an Orlando area artist-- everyone just calls her Bean.

Her work is all aboutinterior designs that are functional and help people reach their goals. Bean said there are tons of tips and tricks to change how the spaces you live in affect you.

"I did a talk on how a coffee table can change your life. You don't have to have that traditional interior design that is a stagnant setting, maybe you don't need the coffee table in the middle of the room, you need a yoga mat," said Bean.

Hear more from her by clicking on the audio player above.

 

Crystal Chavez
