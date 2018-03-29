© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Whittaker Unanimously Approved To Be UCF’s Next President

By Catherine Welch
Published March 29, 2018 at 12:07 PM EDT
Courtesy: UCF
Courtesy: UCF

The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved Dale Whittaker as the University of Central Florida’s next president.

Whittaker served in leadership roles at Purdue and Texas A&M before joining UCF in 2014. He is currently the university’s provost and is also a professor of agricultural and biological engineering.

A four-year agreement with UCF outlines a base salary of $506,000.

The Board of Governors approval wraps up a national search that started after John Hitt announced he will retire July 1st after 26 years as the school’s president.

UCF is one of the largest universities in the nation with a student population of more than 66,000.

Central Florida NewsEducation
Catherine Welch
