UCF Student To Be Deported After Alarming Officials

An international student at the University of Central Florida is being deported to China. UCF police say 26 year-old student Wenliang Sun owned heavy-duty, military-style rifles and displayed disturbing behavior alarming friends and roommates. Sun bought the guns legally.

UCF Police Chief Richard Beary said he believes officials thwarted something “very bad” from happening.

“Not coming out of his room, the hair color, the weight he put on, the not conversing with people, it was all those little changes that by themselves don’t mean much but added to all of the other things going on in his life, they were big red flags once we found out about them,” said Beary.

Police said Sun bought a car with nearly $70,000 cash. He was enrolled as a nonimmigrant F-1 international student. His status was terminated after he bought a second firearm and did not attend classes, a requirement.

His gun ownership became illegal once he lost his legal status in the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took Sun into custody February 7.

Beary said Sun did not make any specific threats.

Editor's note: This story was updated to clarify a specific threat wasn't made.