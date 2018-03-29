Central Florida Parks to Offer Free Sunscreen

Sunscreen dispensers will be available in Seminole County Parks by the end of April. Orange County has already partnered with Orlando Health to provide sunscreen at county parks.

The 30 SPF sunscreen is meant to supplement other forms of sun protection like hats and long clothing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that community programs like this one could prevent as many as 21,000 cases of melanoma in the next decade.

