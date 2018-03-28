© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Drug Could Improve Survival Outcomes in Advanced Breast Cancer

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 28, 2018 at 5:06 AM EDT
A new drug could improve survival outcomes for metastatic breast cancer patients. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
A new drug could improve survival outcomes for metastatic breast cancer patients. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Researchers at Orlando Health are testing a new drug that might improve survival outcomes in metastatic breast cancer patients.

Some patients produce a protein that makes the common treatment of the disease less effective.

The drug in the trial binds to that protein, slowing the growth of lesions throughout the body. It is taken on a daily basis in combination with another drug.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that the number of women living with metastatic breast cancer will increase by more than 30 percent from 2010 to 2020.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
OrlandoOrlando HealthcancerHealthbreast cancermetastatic breast cancerdrugclinical trial
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details