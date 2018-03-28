Lake County Voters To Decide On Whether To Raise Gas Tax

Lake County commissioners voted 3-2 to put a gas tax increase on the November ballot. If approved by voters, it would add a nickel tax per gallon. The money would fund road repairs. This would be in addition to the 7-cent gas tax the county already collects.

Commissioner Sean Parks voted against it saying he wanted to hold public workshops first to explain the need and to hear what specific roads residents want fixed.

“I think the gas tax is a fair tax and it is definitely one we should continue to discuss; I’m just concerned that without having some serious outreach to the public, that it’s just premature,” said Parks.

Parks said growth in southern Lake County has increased the need for road resurfacing. If approved, the gas tax increase would take effect in 2020.