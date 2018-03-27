Intersection: The State Of FSA

Testing season is underway in Florida schools. The Florida Standards Assessments have drawn criticism from teachers and parents. And some school districts have floated the idea of replacing FSA testing with a national test.

But a study submitted to the Florida Department of Education found that swapping the FSA tests for the ACT or SAT would not work.

Orlando Sentinel education reporter Leslie Postal joins Intersection for an update on the Florida Standards Assessments.

Education reporting on 90.7 is supported in part by Helios Education Foundation.