© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: The State Of FSA

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 27, 2018 at 12:32 PM EDT
FSA logo, www.fsassessments.org
FSA logo, www.fsassessments.org

Testing season is underway in Florida schools. The Florida Standards Assessments have drawn criticism from teachers and parents. And some school districts have floated the idea of replacing FSA testing with a national test.

But a study submitted to the Florida Department of Education found that swapping the FSA tests for the ACT or SAT would not work.

Orlando Sentinel education reporter Leslie Postal joins Intersection for an update on the Florida Standards Assessments. 

Education reporting on 90.7 is supported in part by Helios Education Foundation.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducationIntersectionEducationFSA testingFlorida Standards Assessments
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details