Intersection: High Tech Coops And Backyard Chickens

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 27, 2018 at 12:53 PM EDT
Coop controls has developed an automatic coop door opener connected to a solar sensor. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Flocks of chickens are springing up in backyards across Central Florida and cities from Titusville to Maitland have developed rules for urban chicken ownership. 

Backyard chicken advocates say beside the supply of fresh eggs, raising your own chickens can teach valuable lessons about food and agriculture. 

Intersection caught up with Rick Lacombe at the Global Pet Expo. Lacombe's Tallahassee based company Coop Controls aims to capitalize on the backyard chicken boom with an automatic coop door opener.

And we hear the proprietor of Sundew Gardens, Tom Carey, who helped Orlando develop its backyard chicken ordinance.

 

 

Central Florida NewsIntersectionBackyard ChickensGlobal Pet Expo
Matthew Peddie
