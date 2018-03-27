Intersection: High Tech Coops And Backyard Chickens

Flocks of chickens are springing up in backyards across Central Florida and cities from Titusville to Maitland have developed rules for urban chicken ownership.

Backyard chicken advocates say beside the supply of fresh eggs, raising your own chickens can teach valuable lessons about food and agriculture.

Intersection caught up with Rick Lacombe at the Global Pet Expo. Lacombe's Tallahassee based company Coop Controls aims to capitalize on the backyard chicken boom with an automatic coop door opener.

And we hear the proprietor of Sundew Gardens, Tom Carey, who helped Orlando develop its backyard chicken ordinance.