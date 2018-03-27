© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Keys Seeking Millions From FEMA For Hurricane Damage

By WMFE Staff
Published March 27, 2018 at 8:02 AM EDT
Hurricane Irma in 2017. Image Credit: NOAA/CIRA
Hurricane Irma in 2017. Image Credit: NOAA/CIRA

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — County officials in the Florida Keys are looking to get federal money to reimburse them for expenses related to Hurricane Irma.

Monroe County officials traveled to Washington DC last week to meet with FEMA officials. The county has submitted about $16 million in expenses for reimbursement. So far, FEMA has approved about $3.9 million. Now the county is waiting for the state's Department of Emergency Management to sign off.

The County has estimated a preliminary cost of $93.3 million for Hurricane Irma-related expenses. The figure does not include the airports or mitigation.

The Florida Keys sustained the heaviest damage from Irma after it struck as a Category 4, leaving parts of the island chain without power and water.

