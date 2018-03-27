Florida Ride Sharing Website Targets Homebound Seniors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is teaming up with state transportation officials to help find rides for homebound seniors.

Researchers say lack of transportation can have a big impact on seniors and keep them from medical appointments and socializing with others. They worked with the Florida Department of Transportation and launched FindaRideFlorida.org.

The website features transportation options in all 67 counties for riders of all ages.

Seniors can choose their starting location and other filters, including special needs, such as wheelchair accommodations. Search results list transportation providers, along with cost, service hours and contact information. Providers include taxis, public transportation, nonprofits and ride-hailing services.

Transportation officials say data from the site could also lead to more equitable public transportation service planning and delivery to benefit the most vulnerable populations.