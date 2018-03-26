© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Noor Salman Trial: Motion To Dismiss the Case Denied, Friends & Family Testify

By Amy Green
Published March 26, 2018 at 1:00 PM EDT
Noor Salman (left) with her attorney. Sketch courtesy Charles Treadwell
Noor Salman (left) with her attorney. Sketch courtesy Charles Treadwell

The judge in the Noor Salman trial denied  a request by the defense to dismiss the trial. The judge said the defense was not harmed because the gunman's father was never called as a witness.

The defense filed the motion after learning over the weekend that Seddique Mateen had been a confidential FBI informant for more than a decade.

Earlier in the day an FBI agent gave details of how the Pulse gunman’s father was an FBI informant.

The agent says Seddique Mateen provided information on his own family as well as the community. And the agent interviewed his son, the gunman, Omar Mateen after he made statements he was linked to Al-Qaeda.

Seddique Mateen also said the family was related to Afghanis who have fought the Russians during the war in Afghanistan.

Salman’s attorneys have asked for a mistrial because they learned the gunman’s father was an informant over the weekend.

The defense started presenting their case Monday, where friends described Salman as peaceful.

The family and friends are portraying Noor Salman as non-political, non-religious and a dedicated mother to the couple's young son. They say she struggled to obtain a driver's license and hold down a job at Kmart. Her attorneys during opening arguments described Salman as simple with a low IQ.

The friends testified using pseudonyms to protect their identities.

Jurors also heard from two women who engaged in romantic relationships with Salman's husband.

They also heard from Nemo, the friend of her husband's who he used as a cover story.

Salman is charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

She denies any involvement in the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse that left 49 dead.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulse ShootingNoor Salman
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details