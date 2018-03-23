© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Mr. Rogers Walking Tour

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 23, 2018 at 7:09 AM EDT
A portrait of Mr. Rogers painted by Don Sondag hangs at the John M. Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood debuted on national television 50 years ago. The documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor premieres in June, and later in the year a biopic starring Tom Hanks is scheduled to start production.  

Before he created the beloved children’s program, Fred Rogers' neighborhood was the campus of Rollins College. We take a walking tour of the Winter Park campus and talk about his time at Rollins with Communications Manager Jo Marie Hebeler. 

The free self-guided tour will be available through Sunday March 25 during Cornell Fine Arts Museum hours. More info here.

