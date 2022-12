Alterity Chamber Orchestra teamed up with soprano Ariadne Greif and composer Christopher Cerrone this week. They performed his work The Pieces That Fall To Earth, a song cycle based on the poems of Kay Ryan, US poet laureate from 2008- 2010.

Cerrone, Grief and clarinetist Natalie Grata, a founding member of the Alterity Chamber Orchestra talked to Intersection about contemporary classical music and finding new audiences for their music.