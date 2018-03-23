Florida’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady

Florida’s unemployment rate remained unchanged for February, holding steady for the last two months.

Florida’s 3.9 percent jobless rate is lower than the national rate of 4.1 percent.

The Orlando area continued to crank out new jobs, creating more than 42,000 of them in the last year. Most of those are in the leisure and hospitality and construction industries.

National data show Florida among those leading the nation in job growth.

The latest estimates put about 398,000 Floridians without jobs, out of a workforce of 10.2 million.