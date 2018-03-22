Chaplain Jason O'Rourke: Sometimes Healing Someone is as Simple as Listening to Them

Pastor Daniel Kelly of Trinity Center in Charlotte has come all the way to Florida Hospital in Winter Park just to sit at a parishioner’s bedside and listen. Sitting across from his friend Jason O’Rourke, in front of a giant mosaic of Jesus healing the sick, he says modeling active listening is one of their most important roles.

“We’re not seeing a listening culture any longer, we’re not seeing a listening society, so I think it should start with us as ministers, it should start with us as chaplains.”

That’s what he’s observed O’Rourke do in the intensive care unit of Florida Hospital Orlando. Since returning from his graduate studies at Claremont College in January, he has taught himself to listen to patients, and in turn his patients to listen to themselves, using full-spectrum listening.

