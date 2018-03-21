Pulse Gunman's Web Searches, Cellphone Records Examined In Widow's Trial

An information specialist with the FBI testified that the Pulse shooter searched for ISIS videos and images years before the shooting.

The prosecution argues cellphone records matched with cellular tower data suggest the gunman's widow, Noor Salman, would have been nearby during many of these searches on his laptop and phone. But the defense says as no video evidence recorded, and content on cell phones can be difficult to see at times, that it's hard to confirm she was viewing the content along with her husband.

FBI Agents Jeff Netter and Kim Rosencras were called by the prosecution to testify about the shooter’s phone history, which included looking at ISIS videos and images and information on guns and ammunition, credit cards, bank accounts, and Disney Springs and CityPlace.

The defense suggest that as many of these searches took place early in the morning, that Salman was discouraging his viewing of the content, or at least wasn't present for the viewing. But prosecution is using his daytime searches to suggest that Salman not only saw the content, but actively participated in changing bank accounts and beneficiaries and spending their savings.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting the shooter. She is also charged with obstruction of justice. She denies any involvement.

