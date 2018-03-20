Longer Housing Help For Puerto Ricans Displaced By Hurricane Maria

A deadline set to expire today for Puerto Ricans receiving housing assistance after Hurricane Maria has been extended.

FEMA now will extend the housing help through May 14th.

FEMA’s Ken Higginbotham said more than 3,400 people in the United States and Puerto Rico are getting help through the program after Hurricane Maria in September. More than 1,200 people in Florida are benefiting.

“All these people that are staying in transitional or participating in the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program have to meet certain criteria," said Higginbotham. "They can’t just go to a hotel and stay there and wait for the clock to tick down.”

He said the next review for people in the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program will take place April 20th.