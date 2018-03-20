Intersection: Prosecutors Lay Out Their Case In Noor Salman Trial

The prosecution in the trial of Noor Salman has called its first witnesses, and the jury has seen graphic footage of the mass shooting at Pulse.

It’s part of a picture prosecution lawyers are painting of a woman they say helped her husband plan his attack on the nightclub.

But the defense has a very different portrait of Salman. They say the widow of the Pulse shooter knew nothing of his deadly plans.

Law professor Charlie Rose, director of the Center for Excellence in Advocacy at Stetson University, joins Intersection to discuss the prosecution case and the path ahead for the defense team.