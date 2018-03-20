© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Prosecutors Lay Out Their Case In Noor Salman Trial

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 20, 2018 at 5:20 AM EDT
United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Photo: WMFE / Brendan Byrne
United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Photo: WMFE / Brendan Byrne

The prosecution in the trial of Noor Salman has called its first witnesses, and the jury has seen graphic footage of the mass shooting at Pulse.

It’s part of a picture prosecution lawyers are painting of a woman they say helped her husband plan his attack on the nightclub.

But the defense has a very different portrait of Salman. They say the widow of the Pulse shooter knew nothing of his deadly plans.

Law professor Charlie Rose, director of the Center for Excellence in Advocacy at Stetson University, joins Intersection to discuss the prosecution case and the path ahead for the defense team. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionPulse Shooting
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details