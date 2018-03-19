© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tourism Money Steered Toward Indian River Lagoon Restoration

By Amy Green
Published March 19, 2018 at 2:00 AM EDT
Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A new state law puts $50 million toward Indian River Lagoon restoration.

The legislation expands what hotel tax money, aimed at promoting tourism, can be used for.

State Rep. Randy Fine sponsored the measure. He says it makes way for infrastructure projects like to sewer systems that would benefit the Indian River Lagoon.

"That is the No. 1 tourism asset in Brevard County. It is billions of dollars a year, and unfortunately it has fallen into terrible shape. The local government in Brevard County now has more than $10 million a year now available thanks to the Legislature to try to save the lagoon."

Lawmakers approved the legislation despite opposition. The lodging industry voiced concern it would dilute tourism funding in a state where the tourism industry is far-reaching.

"Given how our whole state is impacted by tourism, our beaches, our lakes, our roads, you could potentially swallow all tourism dollars with public projects and infrastructure projects. But we feel that was not the original intent of these dollars," says Samantha Padgett of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The Indian River Lagoon funding extends over the next six years.

Tags
Central Florida Newsindian river lagoonEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details