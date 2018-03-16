Spotlight: Orlando Exhibit To Display The Beauty Of Historic Seminole Art

The Orlando Museum of Art soon presents Enduring Beauty: Seminole Art and Culture. It is an exhibit that draws from the collection of art owned by Winter Park residents Keith Reeves and Sara Reeves. Their collection is recognized as one of the largest collections of Florida Seminole material held privately.

Keith Reeves spoke to Spotlight about his American Indian treasures.

Some of the pieces date back to the 1820s. Reeves joked that he acquired the pieces laboriously over the past few decades.

"This is a 40, 45 year endeavor and it was finding a piece here, finding a piece there, art auction, or having dealers across the United States call me; I've had people from Europe contact me," said Reeves.

The exhibit opens March 22.

Listen to the audio interview above to hear what attracts Reeves to Seminole art.