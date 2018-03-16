Intersection Sessions: Eugene Snowden

Eugene Snowden is a legend in the Orlando music scene. He built a reputation with his band the legendary JC's, and more recently as a solo artist.

Every Wednesday, Snowden brings his unique style of blues to Lil' Indies in downtown Orlando, in a musical residency called 'Ten Pints of Truth'.

Snowden joins Intersection with Justin Kangrga to perform and shares stories from his musical journey and how he’s keeping the spirit of blues alive with his musical residency.