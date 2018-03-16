© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: A Closer Look At Florida's Sunshine Laws

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 16, 2018 at 7:36 AM EDT
Paul Owens &amp; Abe Aboraya. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Paul Owens & Abe Aboraya. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida’s public records and open meeting laws are a valuable tool for journalists. Public records requests can yield crucial information for a news story. But the rules don’t just help journalists- they’re designed to promote civic engagement and help the public get involved in government.

This week 90.7 News is taking a closer look at the state’s government in the sunshine laws. 

First Amendment Foundation president Barbara Petersen joins Intersection along with 90.7's Abe Aboraya and Orlando Sentinel opinions editor Paul Owens, to discuss the laws around access to information in Florida. 

Central Florida NewsIntersectionSunshine lawsFreedom of information
