Florida Gov. Signs New Budget That Critics Say Hurts Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott quickly signed into a law a new state budget despite growing criticism that it shortchanges the state's public schools.

Scott on Friday approved the nearly $89 billion budget that state legislators sent him earlier this week. Before signing the bill, the Republican governor vetoed $64 million that he said included projects that weren't needed or circumvented the budget process.

Scott signed the budget amid an outcry from school superintendents.

While lawmakers boosted overall school funding, most of the money is tied to a school safety bill signed into law by Scott. That bill includes money for mental health programs and hiring additional school resource officers.

Pasco Superintendent Kurt Browning said it was wrong to increase money for school safety at the expense of educating students.