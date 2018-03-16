© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Despite Leadship Uncertainty, Kennedy Director Says Space Center Moves Forward

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 16, 2018 at 11:53 AM EDT
kennedy-space-center

It has been 14 months since NASA has had a permanent administrator. NASA engineer Robert Lightfoot has been acting director but says he will retire next month.

Charlie Bolden retired last January and since then, Robert Lightfoot has been acting administrator. He says he will retire at the end of April.

While it’s been more than year since the space agency has had a permanent leader, Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana says NASA continues to move forward. “We have very clear direction on where we are going and what we are doing. I think we have great support for the plan that we have in place.”

The Trump administration nominated Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine for the post last year, but he has yet to receive Senate approval. Senator Marco Rubio expressed concern with the pick, as well as democrats.

“Hopefully we’ll get an administrator named," said Cabana, "but we have other people that can step up. We have a very clear path forward on what it is we have been charged to go do and we’ll continue down that path.”

The Trump administration released its $19 billion budget request for NASA which includes a renewed focus on a return to the moon.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
