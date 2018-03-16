Brevard County Schools' New Safety Plan Calls for Armed Teachers

Brevard County school teachers might be able to carry a gun to school if a new safety plan is approved by the school board. Teachers would train for more than 130 hours to carry weapons with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Entrances would have boosted security, and there would be an armed school resource officer. The board is expected to vote on the plan later this month. If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.