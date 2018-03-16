© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard County Schools' New Safety Plan Calls for Armed Teachers

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 16, 2018 at 6:00 AM EDT
If the school board approves it, teachers could volunteer as armed marshals in Brevard County Schools. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Brevard County school teachers might be able to carry a gun to school if a new safety plan is approved by the school board. Teachers would train for more than 130 hours to carry weapons with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Entrances would have boosted security, and there would be an armed school resource officer. The board is expected to vote on the plan later this month. If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

EducationgunsHealthBrevard Countyteachersgun violencegun reformschool shootingsarmed teachersschool safetyschool board
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
