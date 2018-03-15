© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bill To Boost Aquifers With Treated Sewage, As Environmental Groups Cringe

By Amy Green
Published March 15, 2018 at 2:00 AM EDT
running-water

A bill approved by the Legislature allows utilities to pump treated sewage into Florida’s aquifer system.

Most state residents get their drinking water from the aquifers.

The measure is aimed at boosting the state's over-tapped aquifers.

But Frank Jackalone of the Sierra Club worries it threatens a primary drinking water source with water usually reserved for things like irrigating lawns.

"It can contain high levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, hazardous chemicals, things that are above the acceptable standards for drinking water quality."

The bill's sponsor says it is safe and that he would be glad to drink the aquifer water after the treated sewage is pumped in.

The Legislature adjourned Sunday. The measure is awaiting the governor's signature.

Central Florida News legislature Environment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
