Bill To Boost Aquifers With Treated Sewage, As Environmental Groups Cringe

A bill approved by the Legislature allows utilities to pump treated sewage into Florida’s aquifer system.

Most state residents get their drinking water from the aquifers.

The measure is aimed at boosting the state's over-tapped aquifers.

But Frank Jackalone of the Sierra Club worries it threatens a primary drinking water source with water usually reserved for things like irrigating lawns.

"It can contain high levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, hazardous chemicals, things that are above the acceptable standards for drinking water quality."

The bill's sponsor says it is safe and that he would be glad to drink the aquifer water after the treated sewage is pumped in.

The Legislature adjourned Sunday. The measure is awaiting the governor's signature.