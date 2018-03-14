Students Across Central Florida Participate in National School Walkout

Dozens of schools across Central Florida participated in this morning’s National School Walkout. Students at Wekiva High School in Apopka, observed a moment of silence while victims’ names were read. Principal Michele Erikson says students needed to continue to enact positive changes in their schools.

“As they said the Baby Boomer generation, my generation might have stood by a little too much, and been politically correct. The Millennials are going to take matters into their own hands and move them forward.”

An Orange County Schools spokesperson says students were given the choice whether or not to participate in today’s events. A march is planned next month in Washington DC.

