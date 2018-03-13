UCF Board Signs Off On President Compensation Package

The University of Central Florida’s board of trustees has signed off on a compensation package for the next university president.

UCF tapped Provost Dale Whittaker to be its next president, offering a base salary of $506,000. The agreement is based on a four-year term that also offers an $800 a month car allowance and deferred compensation of up to 20 percent of his salary.

Whittaker is also required to live in the university’s Burnett House and will have his moving expenses covered.

Whittaker will replace John Hitt who’s been president for 25 years.

The Florida Board of Governors will vote on his selection March 29th.

The latest list of university president salaries is here.