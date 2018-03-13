© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Prominent Florida Donor Launching Gun-Reform Group

By WMFE Staff
Published March 13, 2018 at 6:03 AM EDT
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A prominent Republican donor says he is among those launching a new group aiming to pressure Congress to enact what he calls reasonable gun legislation.

Florida real estate developer Al Hoffman Jr. says more details will be released about the group called "Americans for Gun Safety Now" after the planned March 24 rally in Washington, D.C., by survivors of last month's school massacre in Florida.

Hoffman says the group is pushing six gun-reform goals that include changes signed into Florida state law by Gov. Rick Scott. That law bans bump stocks and raises the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21.

Hoffman also confirmed to The Associated Press Monday that he no longer supports groups opposing assault weapons ban. He made those remarks earlier to the New York Times.

