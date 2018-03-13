© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Smart & Sustainable Cities

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 13, 2018 at 5:55 AM EDT
Mike Hess, Mital Hall and Yog Melwani. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Imagine a city where buildings consume no energy, sensors in the streetlights alert the police if they hear gunshots, and connected cars are wired to prevent crashes.

Engineers, planners and educators will focus on how technology is shaping the city of the future- at the Smart and Sustainable Cities Collaborative Roundtable presented by the Indian American Chamber of Commerce Rollins College tomorrow evening.

Chamber president Yog Melwani joins Intersection along with Mital Hall, program manager with EcoPreserve and Mike Hess, Vice President of Smart and Sustainable buildings with Panansonic.

