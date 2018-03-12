Pet Therapy is Another Reason Why Dogs are Man’s Best Friend

Florida Hospital’s pet therapy program is looking for dog and owner volunteers. Pets and their owners would make the rounds visiting patients. Michelle Davis and her dog Moose volunteer at Florida Children’s Hospital.

“There’s one patient that really stands out and the mother after we had visited her and the mother said she hadn’t smiled in like 40 days so Moose brought smiles to her face.”

Florida Hospital’s program is in its 23rd year with the more than 60 teams of owners and dogs.

The Mayo Clinic says animal-assisted therapy can reduce anxiety, pain, and other symptoms of chronic illnesses.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.