Pet Therapy is Another Reason Why Dogs are Man’s Best Friend

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 12, 2018 at 5:37 AM EDT
Pets heal at Florida Hospital. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Florida Hospital’s pet therapy program is looking for dog and owner volunteers. Pets and their owners would make the rounds visiting patients. Michelle Davis and her dog Moose volunteer at Florida Children’s Hospital.

“There’s one patient that really stands out and the mother after we had visited her and the mother said she hadn’t smiled in like 40 days so Moose brought smiles to her face.”

Florida Hospital’s program is in its 23rd year with the more than 60 teams of owners and dogs.

The Mayo Clinic says animal-assisted therapy can reduce anxiety, pain, and other symptoms of chronic illnesses.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
