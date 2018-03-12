© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Antiviral Drugs Could Make More Kidneys Available for Donation

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 12, 2018 at 5:38 AM EDT
Hepatitis C patients might be able to donate their kidneys to recipients that don't have the disease. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Hepatitis C patients might be able to donate their kidneys to recipients that don't have the disease. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Patients on the transplant wait list could receive life-saving kidneys from high-risk donors soon. In the study kidneys from patients with hepatitis C were transplanted in end-stage kidney disease patients. They neither contracted the disease nor showed side effects from treatment.

Florida Hospital says these kidneys were previously reserved for recipients with the disease but will now become available to any patient. The National Kidney Foundation estimates more than 101,000 Americans are in need of a kidney.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, click on the clip above.

Tags
Healthdrugshepatitis Ckidney transplantkidney diseasehepatitisantivirals
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details