Jury Selected In Pulse Gunman Widow Trial

Jury selection for the trial of Noor Salman wrapped up Monday. The twelve jurors and six alternates were selected from a pool of 57 candidates after the prosecution and defense deliberated for 45 minutes.

No jurors were present in the courtroom during this process. The individual makeup of the jury is still unclear.

The morning started with finding the last of the 57 potential jurors making up the jury pool. Two selected this morning said they frequent shooting ranges.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, in the Pulse nightclub shooting by proving material support to a terrorist organization. She's also charged with obstruction of justice.

Salman denies any involvement in the 2016 attack that left 49 dead and more than 50 injured.

Opening arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.