Spotlight: Jones High Choir Headed To Carnegie Hall

By Crystal Chavez
Published March 9, 2018 at 12:54 PM EST
Playing Carnegie Hall in New York City: it’s a lifelong dream for so many performers, and it’s about to become reality for the Jones High School Concert Choir and Wind Ensemble.

The students won their chance to take the stage at the storied venue by entering a nationwide high school music competition. They’re performing one more time locally before their big New York debut – at a free public “send-off concert” this Sunday.

The students are thrilled for this opportunity of a lifetime.

"They were absolutely amazed and ecstatic, we couldn't believe that we would be given this opportunity and this honor," said Jones’ Concert Choir Director Andrea Green.

Hear more about the choir's road to Carnegie by clicking on the audio player above.

 

 

