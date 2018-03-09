© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Should the Focus of the Next Moonshot be Heart Disease?

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 9, 2018 at 12:48 PM EST
Heart disease is a top killer in the United States. The Atlantic wants to change that. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Leading cardiologists and public health officials will discuss the future of heart disease at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. The event, hosted by The Atlantic, coincides with the American College of Cardiology’s conference in the city.

The AtlanticLIVE Panelists will talk about the future of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the disease, along with innovations that will improve cardiac care.

The CDC estimates that 1 in every 4 deaths in America is caused by heart disease.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

