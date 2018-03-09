New Funding For Florida's Conservation Lands

Land conservation is getting $100 million in this year's state budget.

Most of the funding, $77 million, is going to Forever Florida, which protects environmentally endangered lands. It is a big boost over last year, when it got nothing. But it used to get $300 million.

Aliki Moncrief of Florida Conservation Voters says environmental groups are pleased the funding follows the mission of a state constitutional amendment approved in 2014.

"Is the job done? Is this really fully refueling Forever Florida as voters had intended when they passed the Water and Land Conservation amendment? No. This is not a job done."

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the $87 billion state budget within a few days.