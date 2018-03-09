© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Funding For Florida's Conservation Lands

By Amy Green
Published March 9, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
Erin Ragheb of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission aims to catch a Florida grasshopper sparrow as the sun rises over the Central Florida prairie. Photo by Amy Green
Land conservation is getting $100 million in this year's state budget.

Most of the funding, $77 million, is going to Forever Florida, which protects environmentally endangered lands. It is a big boost over last year, when it got nothing. But it used to get $300 million.

Aliki Moncrief of Florida Conservation Voters says environmental groups are pleased the funding follows the mission of a state constitutional amendment approved in 2014.

"Is the job done? Is this really fully refueling Forever Florida as voters had intended when they passed the Water and Land Conservation amendment? No. This is not a job done."

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the $87 billion state budget within a few days.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
