Intersection: Legislative Roundup

Florida lawmakers struck a deal on the state budget, but the legislative session is set to extend into the weekend after they missed the Tuesday deadline.

The focus in the final weeks of the session has been on school safety and gun legislation, so where does that leave other big issues like healthcare, the environment, housing and higher education?

Political analysts Dick Batchelor and and Chris Carmody join Intersection for a look at what lawmakers agreed on and what’s left out of the budget.