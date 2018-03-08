© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Visualization Software Helps Doctors Target Tumors in Lung Cancer Patients

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 8, 2018 at 11:18 AM EST
An Orlando company's software helps doctors visualize radiation treatment. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
An Orlando-based startup is working on improving survival rates in lung cancer patients. SegAna uses visualization software designed by UCF and UCLA teams to help doctors target lung tumors with radiation.

It’s now looking at moving the software to the cloud, making it faster to use and more accessible to universities and hospitals.

The American Lung Association says that half of those with lung cancer die within a year of their diagnosis.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, click on the clip above.

OrlandoUCFHealthtechnologylung cancersoftwarevisualization softwareNational Science FoundationSegAna
