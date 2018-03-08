Visualization Software Helps Doctors Target Tumors in Lung Cancer Patients

An Orlando-based startup is working on improving survival rates in lung cancer patients. SegAna uses visualization software designed by UCF and UCLA teams to help doctors target lung tumors with radiation.

It’s now looking at moving the software to the cloud, making it faster to use and more accessible to universities and hospitals.

The American Lung Association says that half of those with lung cancer die within a year of their diagnosis.

