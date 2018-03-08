© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Grim Task: Preserving Mementos From The Florida Shooting

By Catherine Welch
Published March 8, 2018 at 4:00 AM EST
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students missed nine days of school after the Feb. 14 shooting. Here they are on the first day back,. MATIAS OCNER / WLRN
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

Gifts have continued to expand these memorials along the fence of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and in a large green field in the bedroom city of Parkland.

Archivists have faced similar tasks after other tragic events across the nation such as the shooting in an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut and at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Parkland city's historian Jeff Schwartz is setting a plan in motion to collect, archive and preserve the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mementos. Meanwhile, school administrators have vowed to build a memorial after the demolition of the building where the Feb. 14 attack took place.

