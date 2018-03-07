© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
There’s a New Over-the-Counter Test for Breast Cancer Risk

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 7, 2018 at 1:12 PM EST
A new test can predict breast cancer risk. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home cancer risk testand it’s made by 23andMe. It works like the company’s popular ancestry test, analyzing DNA collected from spitting in a tube.

The test predicts breast cancer risk by screening for three mutations in the BRCA gene. An oncologist at Florida Hospital says these mutations are uncommon in the general population, which means that even if it comes back negative, it doesn’t mean a person won’t develop the disease.

The FDA warns the test should not replace standard cancer screenings and genetic counseling.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
