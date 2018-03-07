© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Technology Can Disinfect Ambulances in Minutes

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 7, 2018 at 1:08 PM EST
A new technology can disinfect ambulances in minutes. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Dr. Phillips Hospital is using new technology invented by a company in Winter Park to prevent the spread of contagious diseases. EMS can connect their ambulances to the machine, while transferring patients into the ER.

The machine sprays a disinfectant that kills norovirus and the common cold in under 20 minutes, protecting drivers and their future patients, while saving time.

The CDC estimates that 5 to 10 percent of patients will contract a disease from a healthcare infection.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
