New Technology Can Disinfect Ambulances in Minutes

Dr. Phillips Hospital is using new technology invented by a company in Winter Park to prevent the spread of contagious diseases. EMS can connect their ambulances to the machine, while transferring patients into the ER.

The machine sprays a disinfectant that kills norovirus and the common cold in under 20 minutes, protecting drivers and their future patients, while saving time.

The CDC estimates that 5 to 10 percent of patients will contract a disease from a healthcare infection.

