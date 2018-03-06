Florida Mom Hopes Thief Will Return Stolen Baby Pics

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A thief took more than just a wallet from the unlocked car of a Florida mother. Inside the wallet were digital cards where she stored photos of her infant son Giovanni who died five years ago.

Krista Rosa tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that the SD cards contained more than 2,000 pictures of her son, who was just four months old when he died. The 23-year-old mom says the black wallet where she stored the SD cards was the only thing thieves stole from her car early Monday morning.

Volusia County Sheriff's officials said the car was ransacked while parked in Rosa's driveway in Deltona, which is near Daytona Beach.

Rosa said she wants the cards back because "my baby's pictures are really special and important to me."