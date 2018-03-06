Changes Coming to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline might be getting a new number. A new bill would require all mental health crisis lines share the same easy to use number.

The bill would also set up a joint task force to offer recommendations to improve the prevention hotline, especially for veterans.

Local crisis hotlines in Orlando already use the 211 three digit dialing code. In 2015, suicide was the second leading cause of death for Americans ages 15 to 24.

