Changes Coming to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 6, 2018 at 1:02 PM EST
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline might be getting a new number. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline might be getting a new number. A new bill would require all mental health crisis lines share the same easy to use number.

The bill would also set up a joint task force to offer recommendations to improve the prevention hotline, especially for veterans.

Local crisis hotlines in Orlando already use the 211 three digit dialing code. In 2015, suicide was the second leading cause of death for Americans ages 15 to 24.

If  you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

suicide, Health, CDC, suicide prevention, mental health crisis hotline, Senate Bill 1015
