UCF Presidential Committee Will Host Open Forums For Presidential Finalists

The University of Central Florida’s Presidential Search Committee is hosting open forums on campus with the four finalists vying to be the next UCF president.

The finalists are Suresh Garimella, the executive vice president for research and partnerships at Purdue University. Mark Kennedy, the president of the University of North Dakota. Matthew Wilson, the president of the University of Akron. And Dale Whittaker, UCF’s provost and executive vice president.

Wilson already visited campus. The other finalists will visit UCF this week to meet with students, faculty, alumni, and donors. They will each give a presentation at an open forum. The audience will be able to ask questions. The public can also watch through a livestream.

Chad Binette, UCF spokesman said the forums will help the committee make a final decision.

“Feedback from our students and faculty and also from the community has been very important throughout the process. And now at this stage, the open forums and the written feedback that attendees will provide is very important in the final stage of determining which one of our finalists will be our next president,” Binette said.

The UCF Board of Trustees will interview the four finalists and vote on March 9th .

UCF’s president-elect will not be official until confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors on March 29th. The next president replaces John Hitt who retires in June after 25 years at the helm.